GOLF

Justin Thomas withdrew Monday from the PGA Championship, saying he wasn’t willing to risk more pain in his right wrist by returning before it’s fully healed.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship two years ago, will miss a major for the first time since his rookie season in 2015.

He’s dealing with a bone bruise first suffered in the Honda Classic when he intentionally struck a tree on his follow-through. He felt he aggravated it during the final round of the Masters, though he said it wasn’t on any particular shot.

CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker ran away with his first senior major, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-shot victory at the weather-delayed Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Gunther Cunningham, a longtime coach who emigrated from postwar Germany as a child, then dedicated his life to football, died in Detroit after a brief illness. He was 72.

He arrived in the NFL as an assistant with the Colts in 1982, then worked with the Chargers and Raiders before making a name for himself with Kansas City.

He went 16-16 during two years as head coach.

HORSE RACING

KENTUCKY DERBY: Jockey Luis Saez was suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse’s historic disqualification as the winner.

The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. A lawyer for Saez said the suspension is “unwarranted” and Saez’s legal team will file an appeal within 10 days. They also are seeking a stay of the penalty pending appeal.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Serena Williams looked sharper than in her previous match two months ago, opening her clay-court season with a routine 6-4, 6-2 win over a Swedish qualifier, Rebecca Peterson, at Rome.

Next up will be a match again her sister, Venus Williams, in their first meeting on European clay in nearly 17 years.

