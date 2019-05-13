CAPE ELIZABETH — Abby Orso of York didn’t get a chance to do anything at the plate, but more than made up for it with her pitching and on the basepaths Monday in a 3-0 victory against Cape Elizabeth at Capano Field.

Orso was intentionally walked in all four at-bats, but scored twice and outdueled Anna Cornell in a key midseason Western Maine Conference softball showdown.

Orso pitched a three-hitter and struck out 11 as York (8-2) avenged a loss to the Capers (6-2) from earlier this season.

“They beat us a couple weeks ago at our place so we wanted to make sure we got revenge at their home field,” said Orso. “It’s a special win. Probably the biggest one we’ve had this season.”

Each pitcher worked out of trouble in the first two innings, each striking out five to keep the game scoreless.

York broke through in the third after Orso was walked intentionally with no one on and this time the Capers paid for it. Orso promptly stole second and one out later, after fouling off five pitches, Abi Kavanagh delivered a run-scoring single to right.

“Hitting is one of my favorite parts of the game and it’s frustrating to get (walked), but I have some great hitters behind me and I never have a doubt in my mind that I’ll get home,” Orso said.

After Orso stranded two runners in the third and another in the fourth, she scored again in the fifth.

Orso again was intentionally walked and after Kayla Dredge reached on an infield hit, Orso scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0.

“Abby’s the best hitter in the conference, averaging a home run per game,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Joe Henrikson. “We didn’t want her to beat us at the plate as well as (pitching).”

York tacked on another unearned run on the sixth after Ellie Bourgoine singled past third on the first pitch and moved up on a wild pitch. After Cornell struck out designated player Jill Carr with the third strike getting away, Carr was thrown out at first, but as Bourgoine advanced to third, the throw was wild and Bourgoine came home to make it 3-0.

Orso didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, but kept the Capers scoreless and the Wildcats got out of Cape Elizabeth with a Heal Points-rich triumph.

“Abby was strong today,” said York Coach Kevin Giannino. “We hit the ball and made some nice plays behind her. It’s a great win for us to come here and win at Cape on a cold day.”

Cornell was the hard-luck loser, allowing one earned run and also striking out 11. The Capers stranded eight runners.

“We didn’t quit,” said Henrikson. “The kids fought hard but (York’s) a good team. We put the bat on the ball but we didn’t make the plays.”

