Anders Corey, Yarmouth boys’ lacrosse: The junior led Yarmouth to a 10-4 win against Falmouth on Friday, scoring five goals with one assist. Corey also had six goals and two assists in last Tuesday’s 14-11 win against York.

Aaron Goschke, Gorham baseball: The senior pitched six innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out 10 and rapping three hits himself, including two doubles and two RBI in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Kennebunk.

Abby Miner, Thornton Academy softball: A sophomore first baseman, Miner had a big hitting week to help the Trojans win three games. She had three hits, including a two-run home run, in a 13-8 win over Marshwood; three hits, including two home runs, to drive in four runs in a 13-5 win over Noble and then an RBI double in a 3-0 win over Massabesic.

Kenzy Ouellette, Massabesic girls’ lacrosse: A senior midfielder, Ouellette scored 10 goals and set up seven others to lead the unbeaten Mustangs to victories over South Portland (15-7), Marshwood (15-8) and York (9-3). Ouellette has accepted a basketball scholarship to Division II St. Anselm College.

Matt Ryan, Noble baseball: Ryan, a senior, came within one out of pitching a no-hitter at Hadlock Field on Thursday, beating Portland, 4-0. Ryan walked three and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings.

Lea Scrapchansky, Brunswick girls’ tennis: In addition to winning her matches against Oxford Hills and Camden Hills to help the Dragons improve to 6-1, Scrapchansky organized a blood drive at school. She also won two qualifying matches to advance to the state singles Round of 48.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook track: Sharif, a junior, moved up to No. 3 on Maine’s all-time list for 800 meters by running 1:52.88 at a New Balance Twilight Meet at Bentley University.

Jackson Williams, Greely boys’ lacrosse: In Saturday’s rematch of last year’s Class B final, Williams, a senior midfielder, scored two goals with three assists and won 16 of 18 faceoffs to lead the Rangers (6-2) to an 11-8 win, handing defending champion Brunswick (6-1) its first loss.

Whitney Wilson, Windham softball: A junior, Wilson pitched the surging Eagles to wins over Marshwood and Gorham last week. She threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Marshwood and a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 17-0 win over Gorham.

