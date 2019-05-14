NEW HIRES

Chris Byers joined Boyle Associates in Portland as a senior program manager in its consulting practice.

Byers brings over a decade of experience in solar energy markets.

Nikki Castellano joined Allen Insurance and Financial in Camden as an assistant in the company’s benefits division.

Castellano, of Camden, brings 12 years of experience as an interior designer in Boston, London and San Francisco.

Diversified communications announced two new hires.

Anne Gray joined the firm as an event director. Gray was previously a senior manager for CIEE Annual Conference.

Candace Letizia was hired as a marketing manager. Letizia was previously a marketing project manager for PTC.

PROMOTIONS

Julie Allaire was named director of strategy, program and business development at Catholic Charities Maine. Allaire was previously business development manager at the agency.

Karen Palleschi was promoted to director of oral health services at Catholic Charities’ Jessie Albert Dental & Orthodontic Center in Bath.

Palleschi has been with the agency since 2000, most recently as office manager.

RETIREMENTS

Craig Phillips, executive director of Tedford Housing, announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31.

During Phillips tenure, Tedford Housing has expanded its case management services to individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and strengthened its relationships within the community.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >