NEW HIRES

Katie Brann joined Golden Pond Wealth Management as a client service associate.

Brann previously worked for Stone Coast Fund Services in Portland as an investor services representative. She is currently studying for her Series 7 investment securities license and her Certified Financial Planner designation.

St. Mary’s Health System Foundation hired Stephen Costello as its new major gifts officer.

Costello previously worked for Sun Media Group, where he was instrumental in growing and evolving the family media business for nearly 30 years.

Freeport Metrics in Portland hired three people to its staff.

Kate Thomas joined Freeport Metrics as product design lead. Tim Ziobro joined as business architect and Robbie Woodsum joined as a business analyst.

Pat Bobker joined Cathance River Education Alliance as a development coordinator.

Bobker, formerly Pat Friedman, brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit and for-profit development, environmental journalism and education.

Thomas Cracolici joined DeStefano Architects in Portsmouth, NH as a designer.

Cracolici brings experience across many disciplines of architecture, including expertise in mechanical and digital drafting, 3D modeling, graphic communication and construction experience.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The David Banks Team from RE/MAX By the Bay was ranked 18th in the US and 25th internationally with RE/MAX.

Recognized as a top-producing RE/MAX team in the New England region, David Banks and his team garnered $168 million in total sales volume in 2018.

Banks has also been Maine’s top real estate agent for two decades, according to Maine Listings.

Danielle Parent, director of crisis and adult residential services at Sweetser, was presented with the Mental Health Leadership Award on May 3 at the 4th Annual NAMI Mental Health and Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet held recently in Augusta.

PC Construction was recognized by the Associated General Contractors of Maine with its Build Maine Award. The company earned recognition for its work on a major renovation and expansion project at three school buildings in the Kennebunk area, Mildred L. Day School, Kennebunkport Consolidated School and Kennebunk High School.

