GARDINER — City Economic Development Director and City Planner Thomas Fiorelli resigned Monday, after just three months on the job.

City Manager Christine Landes said the city would advertise the position next week.

Fiorelli, who is originally from Oregon, accepted the combined position in January and began working in February. The salary for the position is $65,343, plus benefits.

Fiorelli, 34, said his department underwent “a great deal” of turnover during his three-month stint, which included changes in new code enforcement officer and planning assistant positions. He also said he was worried by an increasing city budget “that would significantly affect citizens.”

“This left me with nobody in the department and that left me working 70-hour weeks,” he said. “I don’t feel that I am able to provide (training for new employees), given the fact that I’m new.”

Landes confirmed the planning assistant and code enforcement officer did leave for new positions during Fiorelli’s tenure. She added that the budget is not finalized, “by any means.”

Fiorelli, who said he had not worked in city government prior to this job, said he was worried about job security because of the turnover in his department, as he was not part of a union.

“I was effectively an at-will employee,” he said. “The city could cancel my employment at any time.”

Landes, who said she fielded Fiorelli’s resignation, said department heads are not part of a union.

Mayor Patricia Hart was unavailable for comment at press time.

Fiorelli said he is returning to Oregon in the coming weeks and he will be pursuing a job in academic research.

