YARMOUTH — Yarmouth’s girls’ lacrosse team scored 14 times in the first half and made quick work of undefeated St. Dom’s in an interclass battle in the rain Tuesday afternoon.

The Clippers needed just 29 seconds to go ahead for good, raced to a 14-5 halftime lead, and induced the mercy-rule running clock in the first minute of the second half as they rolled to a 17-7 victory.

Annie Lowenstein scored five goals, Ehryn Groothoff added four, and five others contributed at least a goal as Yarmouth, the top-ranked team in Class B, improved to 5-1.

“We’ve been working really hard all season and it’s showing,” Lowenstein said. “We had some pregame jitters, but we knew what we wanted to do. We’re all about teamwork and effort and passing. We knew we had to come out strong and get a lead.”

Abi Thornton and Natalie Teare scored to put the Clippers ahead. After Avery Lutrzykowski answered for the Saints (5-1), Lowenstein got consecutive goals, then set up the first of back-to-back goals by Groothoff for a 6-1 lead.

St. Dom’s Coach Leslie Klenk called timeout and the Saints responded, as Emma Theriault and Charlotte Gastonguay scored, but Lowenstein countered with consecutive goals, Abi Thornton set up her sister, Anna, and Groothoff scored again to make it 10-3.

“It’s so fun this year having standouts as freshmen and sophomores,” said Groothoff. “Last year, we had a lot of superstars. This year, we’ve learned how to work together and be patient as a team.”

After Lutrzykowski got a goal back for St. Dom’s, Groothoff and Lowenstein answered. Lutrzykowski scored on a free position, but goals by Abi and Anna Thornton made it 14-5 at halftime.

Freshman Katelyn D’Appolonia scored for Yarmouth 51 seconds into the second half. With a running clock in effect, the Clippers passed the ball around and were content to milk the clock the rest of the way.

Abi Thornton and Hannah Grant added second-half goals for Yarmouth before Gastonguay scored twice late.

Yarmouth goalie Izzy Serrano stopped four shots.

“Our youngsters are stepping up,” said Yarmouth Coach Dorothy Holt. “We have balance on offense. Our seniors are leading by example, and the girls I expected to play well played well. I think we’re right where we should be. We’re having a lot of fun.”

Simone Long made eight saves for St. Dom’s, which is ranked No. 1 in Class C.

“We expected this,” said Klenk. “(Yarmouth) has been our nemesis for awhile. This was our toughest opponent yet. We take every game as a learning experience. Every game shows you what you need to work on.

“Today, I was really happy with our performance on defense. We did a good job communicating. We have a lot of work to do with our transition, and we can be a little more patient on offense.”

