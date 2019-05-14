In this cynical age it’s easy to get turned off by the political process, especially at the national level. To combat this, our elected leaders need to inspire the citizenry in order to sustain voter participation at high levels. Maine has an opportunity to improve voter turnout in November by passing L.D. 211, “An Act to Open Maine’s Primaries.”

An open primary would engage independents early in the campaign cycle and get them invested in the political process. I believe it would not only increase participation in the general election but also lead to a better-informed electorate.

This coming election in 2020 will be the most important of this generation. Our democracy and our civilization may depend on the turnout of rank-and-file citizens. Our Legislature has a responsibility, a duty, to promote a large turnout. I believe an open primary would support that goal.

William Weber

Portland

