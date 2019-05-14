Portland officials say they’re getting ready to deal with an infestation of a destructive forest pest in one of the city’s most prominent – and visited – public spaces.
Officials say the parks department has been monitoring oak trees in Deering Oaks and has identified a “limited infestation” of browntail moths.
The moths are capable of killing trees, and their caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause a rash in humans.
The city said Tuesday that forestry crews have been clipping branches over the last several months to reduce the threat of the moths.
It says a number of trees will also be injected with a spray application.
That work can’t start until leaves start to grow on the trees, and that is anticipated next week.
