KENNEBUNK — Hunter Owen hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run seventh inning as South Portland remained undefeated with a 7-1 win over Kennebunk in a Class A South baseball game Tuesday.

Kennebunk (6-5) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth, as Ryan Connors grounded into a fielder’s choice that drove in a run.

South Portland (9-0) tied it in the sixth on a passed ball that scored Anthony Poole.

Gerick Bialorucki drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double. Poole added an RBI single.

THORNTON ACADEMY 14, MASSABESIC 4: Cameron Cross drove home five runs on three hits, and Tim Smith scored four times for Thornton (8-2) during a five-inning victory over the Mustangs (1-9) in Waterboro.

Cody Bowker added three RBI and two runs scored.

Nick Roberge and James Lessard each had two hits and a run for Massabesic.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

WAYNFLETE 16, FREEPORT 10: Oliver Burdick had four goals and Miles Lipton added three for the Flyers (5-2) as they opened a 6-2 halftime advantage and defeated the Falcons (5-3) in Portland.

Mitchell Adams finished with two goals and five assists, Liam Feeney had two goals and three assists, and Zane Moorhead also scored twice.

Steel Crawford had five goals and an assist for Freeport. Leap Ngoal recorded three goals, and Kaleb Barrett and Evan Owen also scored.

GORHAM 10, SCARBOROUGH 9: Jacob Dupuis scored four goals and Giuseppe Brown recorded 14 saves as the Rams (5-2) defeated the Red Storm (2-6) in Scarborough.

Nathan Taggart and Andrew Grazier each had three goals for Scarborough. Austin Brown stopped 10 shots.

CAPE ELIZABETH 19, YORK 3: Nick Martin scored four of his five goals in the first half and also set up two goals as the Capers (8-0) built a 10-2 halftime lead in a win over the Wildcats (2-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

Phillip Tarling and Ben Offit each contributed two goals, and Archie McEvoy had a goal and two assists.

York’s Will Masterson scored twice and assisted on a goal by Marshall Ford.

Jack Dresser turned aside seven shots for the Capers.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

NOBLE 14, SANFORD 10: Emily Carleton tallied eight goals to pace Noble (4-3) to a win at Sanford (1-5).

Ali Blaisdell added three goals, Cassandra Chabot had two and Riley Pomerleau got the other for the Knights.

Megan O’Connell scored four goals for Sanford, which also got three goals from Lauren Lapierre, two from Catherine Works and one from Delaney Tanguay.

SOUTH PORTLAND 16, BONNY EAGLE 7: Jena Leckie scored five of her seven goals in the second half as the Red Riots (3-3) pulled away from the Scots (2-4) in South Portland.

Molly Walker added five goals for South Portland, which outscored the Scots 11-4 in the second half.

Allexius Theberge led Bonny Eagle with four goals. Elizabeth Forestiere added two.

MASSABESIC 12, SCARBOROUGH 4: Skylar Renaud had four goals, and Cailyn Forrester, Noelle DesVergnes and Brianna Stephenson each added two as the Mustangs (6-0) handled the Red Storm (0-5) in Scarborough.

Kenzy Ouellette and Emily Jacobs also scored, and Katie Castle made five saves for Massabesic.

Erin Stolz had two goals, Leah Manfra and Natalie Bilodeau also scored, and Kathleen Murphy stopped 12 shots for Scarborough.

