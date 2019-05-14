CINCINNATI — Kyle Hendricks had three hits, including a two-run double, and pitched into the ninth inning to lead the surging Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Cubs are 10-2 in May, their best start to the month since 1977.

BREWERS 6, PHILLIES 1: Brandon Woodruff threw one-hit ball for six innings, Yasmani Grandal and Ryan Braun homered and Milwaukee won at Philadelphia.

The Phillies survived a scare when Bryce Harper made a sliding catch on a foul ball to right field and banged his left knee into the wall in the sixth. Harper came up limping but remained in the game and made an almost identical catch to end the inning.

METS 6, NATIONALS 2: Wilson Ramos hit a first-inning grand slam, Noah Syndergaard took a no-hitter into the sixth, and New York won at Washington.

CARDINALS 14, BRAVES 3: St. Louis hit four home runs, including three-run shots by Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong, in a win at Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 11, TIGERS 4: Carlos Correa started another Houston onslaught with a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Astros routed host Detroit, extending their winning streak to seven.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 0: Jordan Luplow hit two of Cleveland’s five homers, Carlos Carrasco cruised through seven innings and the Indians rolled at Chicago.

TWINS 4, ANGELS 3: Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer and tagged out Shohei Ohtani trying to score the tying run in the eighth before leaving with an injury, helping the Minnesota hold on at home.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0: Charlie Morton pitched six strong innings, Avisail Garcia homered and drove in three runs, and Tampa won at Miami.

