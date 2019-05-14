COLLEGES

Chris Galland scored the go-ahead run on Dillon Stimpson’s balk in the seventh, and Boston College outlasted Maine for a 19-16 victory in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday at Brighton, Massachusetts.

Joe Suozzi had three hits, four RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles (27-25), who scored in every inning and rallied from 11-5 and 15-8 deficits.

Hernen Sardinas had a homer among four hits, driving in four runs and scoring three times for Maine (14-30), which did its biggest damage during a 10-run third inning.

SOCCER

MLS: The New England Revolution are turning to five-time MLS Cup winner Bruce Arena to help revive the franchise.

Arena, a former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the team’s coach and sports director.

He succeeds Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday. New England is 3-8-2 and is last in the Eastern Conference.

The 67-year-old Arena has coached 14 seasons in Major League Soccer, with a record of 202-121-89 with the New York Red Bulls, D.C. United and L.A. Galaxy.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson unveiled a military-themed camouflage paint scheme for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 with the name of a fallen soldier written across the front windshield of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will pay tribute to Army Sgt. Richard Donlan, who died during combat in Vietnam, as part of the NASCAR Salutes initiative.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament in Rome ahead of her second-round match against sister Venus because of a previously injured left knee.

GOLF

OLYMPICS: Rory McIlroy will likely go to the 2020 Games and represent Ireland, the 30-year-old from Northern Ireland disclosed Tuesday.

McIlroy skipped the 2016 Rio Games in part because he felt forced to decide whether to represent the United Kingdom or Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Vijay Singh became the third former champion to withdraw, citing a back injury.

Justin Thomas (2017) and Davis Love III (1997) previously withdrew.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Kevin Fiala scored his fourth goal of the tournament to help Switzerland beat Austria 4-0 at Kosice, Slovakia for its third straight win.

Also, Germany beat France 4-1, Denmark routed Britain 9-0 and Latvia topped Italy 3-0.

