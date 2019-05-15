Maine Women’s Amateur champion Bailey Plourde of Newcastle and Lincoln Academy is tied for fourth place after two rounds of the NCAA Division III women’s golf championship at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.

Plourde, a sophomore at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to take a two-stroke lead, but she scored a 79 in the second round and dropped out of the lead. She trails three co-leaders by one stroke, with two rounds remaining.

A two-time Varsity Maine girls’ golfer of the year, Plourde has been the medalist in three tournaments this season, a top-five finisher in all but one tournament, and has shot six rounds of even par or better. Last summer, she won her first Maine Women’s Amateur title after a pair of runner-up finishes.

