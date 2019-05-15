A Boothbay Harbor man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a bayonet and barricaded himself inside an apartment for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Konstantinos Rigas, 31, Chief Robert Hasch said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page late Wednesday. Rigas has been charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest, creating a police standoff and four counts of terrorizing. He was being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a passer-by who reported hearing a loud fight or argument at 11:15 a.m. at 31 Oak Street, police said.

When officers arrived they rescued a woman from a third-floor apartment, using a ladder to get her down safely. She told police she fled to the apartment to escape Rigas, who allegedly was in possession of a large bayonet.

Rigas started threatening police and citizens, refusing to come out of the building. The Boothbay Register newspaper said officers surrounded the building. Photographs on the paper’s website show Rigas sticking his head out from a second-floor window where he banged on windows and screamed threats at officers.

At approximately 1:48 p.m., a shirt-less Rigas exited the building “to confront officers.” Sgt. Patrick Higgins was able to subdue Rigas, who was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being taken to the jail.

Hasch called on the Boothbay Harbor community to support Rigas’ family in their time of need.

“Mr. Rigas is from a family that the police department likes and respects very much,” Hasch said in his Facebook post. “They are hard-working, kind and caring. This same family has undergone multiple incidents of immense tragedy this year. We ask that our small community extend courtesy, respect and support to them in their time of need.”

