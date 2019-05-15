Ryan McCaskey, a two Michelin-starred Chicago chef who summers on Deer Isle, plans to open a seasonal restaurant in Stonington on June 21.

McCaskey’s award-winning Chicago restaurant, Acadia, is inspired by Maine, and the new restaurant in Stonington – to be called Acadia House Provisions – will be a more casual version of that fine-dining establishment. The chef said in a statement that opening a place in Stonington “is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time.”

Acadia House Provisions, located at 27 Main St., will serve both lunch and dinner, and be open through mid-October. In addition to an “intimate” dining room, as described in a statement, the restaurant will have a 72-seat patio overlooking the water.

The menu will include a few dishes from McCaskey’s Chicago restaurant as well as elevated takes on classic Maine foods, using local ingredients.

Menu items include lobster rolls, as well as an Asian-inspired Acadia hot dog featuring a hot dog from Bangor-based W.A. Bean & Sons, topped with cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeño, cilantro, lobster mayonnaise and tonkatsu sauce. A Chinese-style roasted Commonwealth Farms duck will be accompanied by farm vegetables, truffle-cherry duck jus and potato pave.

Lunch and dinner will be served Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner only will be served on Sunday, and the restaurant will be closed Mondays. For more information on the restaurant’s opening, visit AcadiaHouseProvisions.com.

