People say the darnedest things these days. Here, for example, are some clarifications drawn from recent news articles: In Maine, felons – even those still in prison – are allowed to vote if they are citizens. But men and women who fight (and sometimes die) in this country’s armed services are not allowed to vote in Maine, even in municipal elections, if they are not citizens.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we at least allowed all Maine residents serving in our military to vote in local Maine elections?

Richard J. Kessler

Bath

