A Portland man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography faces up to 10 years in prison.

Joseph Holland, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release.

According to court records, Holland was on supervised release in January after completing a prison term on a federal conviction when another individual contacted a probation officer to report he saw nude pictures of minors on Holland’s phone.

When police checked, they found numerous child pornography images on the phone. Holland faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Frank said.

He also will be on supervised release for five years to life after he gets out of prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

