CARIBOU — Prosecutors allege a verbal fight on Facebook escalated into a man kicking the face of a Caribou man who later died.

Jonathan Limary faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges stemming from the death of 44-year-old Jean Bragdon.

Bragdon died several weeks later from post-surgical complications after the hospital discharged him.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis told jurors Tuesday that Bragdon and the 22-year-old Limary were strangers until the evening of a fight in a Caribou parking lot on Oct. 30, 2017.

Prosecutors allege that Bragdon went to the parking lot to fight another man following a dispute over Facebook comments.

His attorney argues Limary didn’t cause Bragdon’s death and says that Limary used force against Bragdon to protect himself and others.

