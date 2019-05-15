The Telecommunications Association of Maine has teamed up with Consolidated Communications and the Island Institute to conduct a statewide survey to better understand Mainers’ broadband internet usage and needs.

The survey asks residents and businesses from all regions of Maine about the importance of activities that require reliable broadband service, such as telecommuting, aging in place, pursuing professional development activities, telemedicine and accessing a skilled workforce, the group said in a news release.

The Telecommunications Association, which represents rural phone and internet service providers, said it also seeks to understand the barriers for rural Mainers who currently lack access to high-speed broadband internet access, such as prohibitive costs or a lack of providers.

“As a statewide association focused on investing in a rural future and promoting reliable and affordable internet access for all corners of our state, this survey is an important initiative,” said Ben Sanborn, the Telecommunications Association’s executive director. “The findings will help us understand both the current need for broadband and identify any misconceptions about broadband access from all regions of the state”

The survey is available online at tamnet.org/broadband-survey through the end of May.

