MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the final minutes to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Lopez had a dunk with 2:20 left to put the Bucks ahead for good, then added a 3-pointer on the next Milwaukee possession to push the lead to four as the team that finished the regular season with the NBA’s best record – after trailing for the overwhelming majority of the game – did just enough in the final minutes to grab the series lead.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 15 points and Nikola Mirotic had 13 for Milwaukee, which closed the game on a 10-0 run.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry had 30 for the Raptors, who led by as many as 13 early and took an 83-76 lead into the final quarter.

The Bucks trailed for 37 of the game’s 48 minutes, but stayed just close enough until they could finish with a serious kick. The Raptors missed their last eight shots and were outscored 32-17 in the fourth quarter.

“Total team effort,” Lopez said.

Lopez also grabbed 11 rebounds, Antetokounmpo had 14 rebounds, and Khris Middleton finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which is 9-1 in this postseason.

Game 2 is Friday night.

With chants of Milwaukee’s motto – “Fear the deer! Fear the deer!” – bouncing throughout the building, the Bucks predictably came out flying.

The flurry was brief.

The Bucks missed seven consecutive shots, and the Raptors made four 3-pointers in a span of three minutes to spark a 16-0 run that turned an 8-3 deficit into a 19-8 edge. The lead got as big as 13 later in the quarter on a fadeaway jumper by Leonard, and the Raptors held the lead the rest of the half.

Milwaukee had a chance to take its first lead since the opening minutes when Antetokounmpo went to the line for a pair of free throws with 8:17 left in the third quarter and the Bucks down by only one. He missed both, and the Raptors reeled off the next nine points.

But Toronto shot 5 for 22 in the fourth, the Bucks finally reclaimed the lead, and the Raptors’ chance to steal home-court went awry.

THE NBA will honor Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird with a lifetime achievement award at the league’s awards show on June 24 in Los Angeles.

Johnson led the Lakers to eight NBA finals in the 1980s and won five titles. Bird won three championships and played in five NBA finals for the Celtics.

It’s the third time the league will host an end-of-the-season awards show. Bill Russell and Oscar Robertson were previously given lifetime achievement awards.

Share

< Previous

Next >