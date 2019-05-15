A wrecker truck delivering a dock slid into the ocean in Harpswell on Wednesday morning after the earth gave way underneath the vehicle, police said.

The commercial wrecker truck, owned by Harold Gray of Bowdoin, was in the process of the delivery at a location off Hills Way when the ground gave way and the truck went into the ocean, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The wrecker was totally submerged, but was later removed by Copp Motors of Cumberland.

No one was injured, and police said they believe there was no spillage of fuel or other hazardous materials.

No one was charged, and the damage to the truck will be handled by private insurance carriers, the police said.

Share

< Previous

Next >