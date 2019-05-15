WATERVILLE — Writer and outdoorsman George Smith reflected on his time at the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, legislative and environmental issues and his struggle with ALS during a talk Tuesday night at Colby College.

Smith, who is in a wheelchair after losing strength in his limbs because of ALS, spoke as part of the “Community Voices” event series along with Travis Barrett, sports writer for the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. More than 160 people attend the free talk at the college campus.

Smith recalled many anecdotes about hunting and the outdoors, including a time he accidentally stabbed himself in the hand after shooting a deer in the woods and was preparing to the dress out the animal. He raced back home with the bleeding hand, leaving a note for his wife to not worry about the blood all over the kitchen, before getting to the hospital for stitches.

He also talked about how being in a wheelchair has opened his eyes to how many places in Maine are not wheelchair-accessible, including most recreation trails. Smith said he’s worked with state wildlife officials on improving such accessibility.

Share

< Previous

Next >