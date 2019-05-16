Mid Coast Hospital

Landyn Patrick Brewster, born May 2 to Corey Patrick Brewster and Emma Rae Compton of Bath. Grandparents are Steven Lunn of Wiscasset, Shelley and Brian Brewster, and Heather Jackson, all of Bath. Great-grandparents are Virginia and Mark Lunn of Brunswick, Donna Meuston and Darlene and Barry Compton, all of Bath.

Sawyer Morgan Popovich, born May 2 to Darren Michael Popovich and Shannon Irene Popovich of Brunswick. Grandparents are Janyce Popovich and Paul Popovich, both of Standish, and Brenda Sawyer and Todd Sawyer.

Harrison Paul Boucher, born May 3 to Matthew and Stephanie Boucher of Lisbon. Grandparents are Mary DiMuro and James DiMuro of Rochester, N.Y., and Jackie Boucher and Bernie Boucher of St. Cloud, Florida. Great-grandparents are Irene Pelletier and Roland Pelletier, also of St. Cloud.

Calvin William Shorey, born May 5 to Michael William and Megan Elizabeth Shorey of Brunswick. Grandparents are Teri Miess of Jay and Sharon and David Shorey of Franklin, New Hampshire. Great-grandparent is Barbra Farrington, also of Franklin.

Violet Miriam Ackerman, born May 9 to Jacob Ackerman and Lucinda Oyster of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Don and Betty Oyster of Wiscasset and Randy and Brenda Ackerman of Eustis.

Bryson Duane Williams, born May 11 to Mikayla Marie Williams of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jerimiah and Sarrah Williams of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Terriella and Bret Cope of Brunswick.

Harvey James Brosseau, born May 14 to James Arthur Brosseau III and Megan Renee Coulombe of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Donald Coulombe Jr., Angela Vogeler, James Brosseau, Jr. and Gloria Staples, all of Maine. Great-grandparents are Donald Coulombe Sr. of Pownal and James Brosseau Sr. of Saco.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Nicholas Gregory DiConzo, born May 4 to Chelsie and Nick DiConzo of Durham. Grandparents are Nick and Donna DiConzo of West Paris, Greg O’Connell and Lin Bourque of Lewiston and Peter and Linda LaPlante of Rumford. Great-grandparents are Nick DiConzo of Rumford, Pauline O’Connell of Lewiston, and Bill Dillon and Pat Watt of Juneau, Alaska.

Share

< Previous

Next >