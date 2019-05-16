WATERBORO — Trailing by three goals in the second half to an unbeaten team that regularly plays for state championships, Alanna Joyce of Windham said she wasn’t worried Thursday night.

“I wasn’t thinking this was over,” she said, “because I know we always come back.”

Sure enough, the Eagles staged a furious rally to take their first lead with just over 10 minutes remaining and managed to keep Massabesic at bay for a 10-9 girls’ lacrosse victory.

Windham (7-0) has now pinned the only defeats of the season on each of the Class A finalists from last spring, having beaten defending state champioin Falmouth 7-6 earlier this month.

“It means a lot,” Joyce said. “It means that we’re all working hard together as a team and that we’re not giving up.”

Massabesic (7-1) opened a 5-2 halftime lead with help from a pair of goals from Cailyn Forrester. Windham Coach Matt Perkins shifted Riley Beem into the center circle for draws in the second half and moved Morgan Colangelo back to help put the brakes on a formidable Mustangs transition game.

“Morgan is such a key defender for us,” Perkins said. “We took away their fast breaks. And Riley and Alanna really had a good system going. They were seeing it well and we won a lot of draws that way.”

Even so, Massabesic led 7-4 with a little more than 17 minutes remaining after Skyler Renaud set up Micaela Jacobs. Windham answered when Joyce fed Emma Yale in front, Belle Skvorak converted a pass from Carissa O’Connell and Joyce made it 7-7 with a strong move from left to right.

After calling time, Massabesic regained its lead when Renaud (three goals) scored in traffic. Skvorak answered with a free position goal and Yale added another 12 seconds later for Windham’s first lead, 9-8.

Yale scored her fifth goal a minute later after a diagonal pass from Joyce to make it 10-8 with 9:32 remaining. Renaud converted from a free position with just over four minutes left for Massabesic, which won the ensuing draw but lost possession when Joyce knocked the ball loose as the Mustangs tried to attack.

The Eagles played keep-away for the final three minutes to run out the clock before swarming goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gedicks (six saves) in celebration.

“After beating Falmouth,” Skvorak said, “I just figured that we’d be able to beat anybody.”

Skvorak and Joyce each finished with two goals. Beem had one. For Massabesic, Kenzy Ouellette had two goals and two assists, and Katie Castle made eight saves.

Windham pressured the Mustangs into 18 turnovers.

“We got beat to a lot of loose balls,” Massabesic Coach Brooks Bowen said. “I think that was probably the difference in the second half.”

Perkins said the victory was the first over Massabesic in his six years of coaching at Windham.

“This has been a pretty good game for years,” Bowen said of previous competition between the two schools. “I wouldn’t suggest that that’s not a quality program because they certainly are.”

Share

< Previous

Next >