Maine Fiber Co., which owns and operates Maine’s high-speed internet backbone known as the Three Ring Binder, has been acquired by Albany, New York-based fiber-optics firm FirstLight Fiber for an undisclosed sum.

The Three Ring Binder is named for the three rings of fiber-optic networks that circle through rural western, eastern and northern Maine. Upon its completion in 2012, it spanned 110,000 households, 600 schools, libraries and other institutions, and 38 government facilities. For the first time, the three rings provided Maine with a direct high-speed link to Boston and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The buyer, FirstLight, was founded in 1999 and has been building and operating its own fiber optic network for nearly 20 years, with customers that include national telecommunications providers, health care organizations, high-tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, public safety agencies, as well as local and state governments.

“Acquiring (Maine Fiber) is very exciting for FirstLight. We have a longstanding, positive working relationship with this organization and are impressed with what they have been able to accomplish since the company’s inception in 2009,” said Kurt Van Wagenen, president and CEO of FirstLight, in a news release about the sale. “The companies have leveraged their strong ties over the years to expand broadband access to customers in Maine and beyond. We expect the integration process will be swift and seamless to our customers and stakeholders.”

Maine Fiber was formed in 2009 as a private company unaffiliated with any telecommunications carrier to oversee the Three Ring Binder’s construction, and to maintain and lease the network. It is unclear what impact the sale will have over the network’s management and access.

The network has roughly 185,000 “strand miles,” the total length of all its fiber-optic strands, strung entirely above ground along 29,000 telephone poles. Its construction was funded by a $25.4 million federal stimulus grant, as well as $7.4 million in private investment from about 75 individual investors.

The Three Ring Binder project is the so-called “middle mile,” or the heavy trunk line that connects anchor institutions such as the University of Maine campuses, as well as the internet service providers that sell bandwidth to individual customers. No single entity can use more than 20 percent of any segment of the network.

