SOUTH BERWICK — Marshall Smaracko pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight as Marshwood shut out Scarborough 4-0 Thursday in baseball.

Smaracko walked one for the Hawks (6-5), who sent the Red Storm to their second loss in nine games.

Connor Caverly hit a two-run double and Quinn McDaniel added three hits and one RBI.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, WESTBROOK 4: Tim Smith hit the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the Golden Trojans (8-2) over the Blue Blazes (2-8) at Saco.

Cody Bowker hit a homer and double for Thornton Academy, and Smith drove in three runs. Nicholas Griffin earned the win, pitching the sixth inning in relief, and Cameron Seymour pitched the seventh inning for the save.

Kyle Champagne had three hits and three RBI for Westbrook.

FALMOUTH 2, GORHAM 1: Ike Kiely hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th as the Yachtsmen (4-3) edged the Rams (4-8) at Falmouth.

Garrett Tracy and Bennett Smith combined for 11 strikeouts over 12 innings. Brady Coyne had an RBI single in the fifth.

Sean Boylen hit an RBI single in the second for Gorham.

BIDDEFORD 5, MASSABESIC 0: Brady Wildes pitched a one-hitter with three strikeouts, and Kurtis Edgerton added three hits and one RBI as the Tigers (5-5) used a three-run fifth inning to pull away from the Mustangs (1-10) at Biddeford.

Ashton Crowell and Dolano Hale helped with an RBI single each.

Jack St. Laurent struck out three over four innings pitched, and hit a single for Massabesic.

SANFORD 11, DEERING 0: Ethan Hogue pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and two walks and the Spartans (3-8) took advantage of nine wild pitches to handle the Rams (2-9) in five innings at Hadlock Field.

Oliver Genest had three hits and two RBI. Sol Demers had two hits and one RBI.

WINDHAM 5, PORTLAND 1: Chris Naylor struck out five over five innings, and had an RBI single as the Eagles (6-4) downed the Bulldogs (4-5) at Portland.

Brady Afthim also had an RBI single.

Max Brown led Portland with an RBI single. Ben Sawyer and Griffin Buckley added two hits apiece.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, WELLS 2: Cole Hoffman scored on a balk in the seventh inning and the Capers (2-8) defeated the Warriors (4-5) at Wells.

Jameson Bakke earned the win, allowing two hits, six walks and no earned runs with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, adding a double at the plate. Aidan Lee earned the save.

Nate Chandler took the loss, allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

NOBLE 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Matt Ryan pitched a four-hitter with three walks, and Duncan McGilvery had two hits and two RBI as the Knights (5-5) cruised to a 5-0 second-inning lead and never looked back, topping the Rams (6-6) at North Berwick.

Kyle Druge helped with an RBI single. Ryan also had two hits.

Oliver Leonard struck out two over seven innings for Kennebunk.

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Isaac Stocks earned the complete-game win and hit an RBI double to lead the Hawks (6-4) over the Rangers (7-5) at Kittery.

Austin Eastman hit a homer and scored twice for Sacopee Valley, and Dylan Miner added a double.

Tyler Apodaca (2-2) took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 4, GARDINER 1: Eli McCollett had a pair of hits as the Panthers (8-3), who scored all of their runs in the sixth inning, earned the win over the host Tigers (3-8).

Clayton Belcher, Andrew Pruell and Ryan Creamer combined on a five-hitter for Medomak Valley. Gabe Allaire had a double for the only extra-base hit in the game.

Alex Grover had two hits for Gardiner.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

EDWARD LITTLE 6, MT. ARARAT 5: Leighton Girardin scored in overtime to give the host Red Eddies (2-6) a win over the Eagles (3-4).

Riley Morin and Nolan Blessington each had two goals for Mt. Ararat.

Tyler Smith had four goals for Edward Little.

GARDINER 16, WESTBROOK 6: Tanner Hebert scored four goals and Cody Rizzo had three goals to lead the Tigers (5-2) over the Blue Blazes (6-5) at Gardiner.

Matt Boynton, Sean Michaud, Jake Weston, Garrett Hinckley and Jared Shaw each had two goals for Gardiner.

Josh Bedrick had two goals for Westbrook.

YARMOUTH 11, SCARBOROUGH 5: Anders Corey had four goals with three assists and the Panthers (7-2) scored five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Red Storm (2-7) at Yarmouth.

Gavin Hamm added three goals and two assists for Yarmouth, and Spencer King had 10 saves.

Aidan Joyce scored two goals for Scarborough.

Share

< Previous

Next >