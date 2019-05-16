SCARBOROUGH — Mia Kelley pitched a one-hitter Thursday as Scarborough cruised to its 100th consecutive regular-season softball victory, defeating Falmouth 17-0 in an SMAA game.

Mikala Plummer finished with three hits and three RBI for Scarborough (11-0), which scored eight runs in the first inning. Kelley allowed one walk and struck out six.

Liberty Ladd tripled for Falmouth (0-12) in the fourth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, BONNY EAGLE 5: Grace Rende hit a two-run triple as the Red Riots (6-4) defeated the Scots (5-6) at South Portland.

Chloe Grant, Cortney Luce, Kaylee Whitten, Hylah Owen and Meghan Livingston singled in runs for South Portland.

Mackenzie Emery of Bonny Eagle had three hits, an RBI and two runs.

BIDDEFORD 11, GORHAM 7: Chantelle Bouchard hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run third inning, and the Tigers (8-4) defeated the Rams (4-9) at Biddeford.

Alexis Matteau hit a two-run single in the third to break a 3-3 tie before Bouchard’s homer increased Biddeford’s lead to 8-3.

Emma Shields had three hits and four RBI, and Morgan Roast added four hits for Gorham.

MARSHWOOD 13, DEERING 3: Mackenzie Davis had three hits and four RBI to lead the Hawks (2-8) over the Rams (1-9) at South Berwick.

Davis hit an RBI single in the second inning and a bases-loaded triple in the sixth. Lauren Leidemann-Smith added four hits.

Rebekah Dunn hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Deering.

WINDHAM 4, KENNEBUNK 3: Whitney Wilson pitched a four-hitter, and Callie Fielding had three hits and a home run, including a walkoff single to lift the Eagles (8-4) over the Rams (2-10) in nine innings at Windham.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 14, GREELY 6: Morgan Curtis hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Patriots (4-5) over the Rangers (1-11) at Cumberland.

Gray-New Gloucester pulled away late, totaling eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Chelsea Davis added four hits and three RBI, including two doubles. Isabelle Brindley also had two doubles, finishing with three hits and three RBI for the Patriots.

LACROSSE

ERSKINE ACADEMY 11, BOOTHBAY REGION 9: Jordan Linscott scored six goals to spark Erskine (5-1) over the Seahawks (3-3) at South China.

Liz Sugg added two goals for the Eagles, and Alyssa Savage, Joanna Linscott and Kassidy Wade also scored. Ashlyn Wing made nine saves.

Reagents Cola had four goals for Boothbay. Cortney Meader and Chloe Arsenault had two apiece.

PORTLAND 14, NOBLE 7: Isabelle Moran had four goals and three assists, and Annika More added four goals and two assists as the Bulldogs (5-2) handled the Knights (4-5) at Portland.

Hazel Praught and Elena Clifford scored two goals apiece, and Chloe Kilbride and Zoe Cheever also scored for Portland.

Emily Carleton and Ella Nason chipped in two goals each for Noble.

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, WAYNFLETE 3: Tory McGrath scored six goals to lead the Capers (5-2) over Waynflete (3-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

McGrath and Karli Chapin each scored twice in the first half as the Capers opened a 7-2 lead.

Cape Elizabeth then rattled off six straight goals, four by McGrath, in a seven-minute span.

Chapin, Allie Lynch and Julia Thoreck all had two goals, and Erin Foley made six saves for the Capers.

Waynflete got two goals from Emi Boedeker and eight saves from Avis Akers.

CHEVERUS 16, SANFORD 5: Bella Booth, Riley O’Mara, Zoe Mazur and Aisling Flaherty scored three goals apiece as the Stags (4-2) cruised past the Spartans (1-6) at Sanford.

Terryn MacDonald added two goals.

Valentina Drown scored two goals and Chloe Royer had 16 saves for Sanford.

BIDDEFORD 7, BONNY EAGLE 6: Paige Laverriere had two goals and one assist, including the winner in the second overtime, to lead the Tigers (5-2) past the Scots (2-5) at Standish.

Megan Mourmouras and Abby Allen added two goals apiece, and Ella McKenzie made 18 saves for Biddeford.

Lexi Theberge scored three goals and Jocelyn Manson made 12 saves for Bonny Eagle.

WESTBROOK 15, DEERING 8: Kaitlyn Talbot scored six goals and Michaela Russell added five as the Blue Blazes (2-4) handled the Rams (0-7) at Portland.

Kiaya Gatchell scored four goals for Deering.

MARSHWOOD 15, SCARBOROUGH 9: Ella Manero scored five goals as the Hawks (4-3) defeated the Red Storm (0-6) at South Berwick.

Meagan Wentworth had four goals and Celine Lawrence added three goals with three assists for Marshwood. Jacqueline Ruksznis stopped eight shots.

Erin Stolz scored five goals and Kathleen Murphy recorded five saves for Scarborough.

Share

< Previous

Next >