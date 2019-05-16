PHILADELPHIA — Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers Thursday to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 11-3.

Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third straight after losing the series opener against the NL East-leading Phillies.

Davies (5-0) allowed three runs – one earned – and four hits in six innings. He pitched out of trouble often because of four errors behind him.

“It was good to bounce back,” Davies said about the Brewers losing 2 of 3 to the Cubs in the previous series. “Our offense opened up.”

NATIONALS 7, METS 6: Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth and Sean Doolittle stopped New York’s ninth-inning rally by striking out Keon Broxton with the bases loaded, giving Washington a win at home.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 17, TIGERS 3: Jurickson Profar hit his first career grand slam and visiting Oakland earned its 13th straight victory over Detroit.

RANGERS 16, ROYALS 1: Rougned Odor homered twice, Willie Calhoun went deep for the second straight day and visiting Texas hit five homers in all in the rubber game of a three-game set.

NOTES

ROCKIES: A person with knowledge of the situation said Colorado is expected to call up top prospect Brendan Rodgers for a weekend series in Philadelphia.

NATIONALS: Anibal Sanchez left after 1 1/3 innings against the Mets because of a strained left hamstring and will be placed on the injured list.

MARINERS: Seattle recalled outfielder Mallex Smith, who spent a couple of weeks with Triple-A Tacoma to work on his approach at the plate.

TWINS: Reliever Addison Reed was designated for assignment following a rocky start to his rehabilitation assignment for a sprained thumb on his non-throwing hand that set him back in spring training.

