Portland officials are reminding residents on Stevens Avenue that there will be an active shooter drill at Deering High School on Saturday.

There will be increased police and emergency services activity around the high school from 6 a.m. to about 3 p.m., city officials said. Residents should not be alarmed by the large number of emergency vehicles around the school and if sounds of simulated gunfire are heard.

The training will be restricted to school grounds, which will not be open to the public during the drill, officials said.

The drill is for police from Cumberland and York counties and about three dozen student volunteers will take part. Police will practice entering the building, neutralizing a shooter and other skills that would be needed in case a shooter was in the school.

Parking on both sides of Stevens Avenue near the high school will be restricted and emergency no parking signs will be posted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If anyone has an actual emergency during the exercise, city officials urge them to call 911.

