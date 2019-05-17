BRUNSWICK — Family, sportsmanship and victory are the cornerstones of the Brunswick boys’ lacrosse program and Friday night on the Bowdoin College turf, the Dragons’ family celebrated a milestone.

And earned a critical interclass win.

Brunswick overcame a slow start and rode a 7-1 surge to defeat Falmouth 12-9, giving longtime coach Don Glover his 300th career victory.

Aiden Glover, Don Glover’s youngest son, scored five goals, including the go-ahead goal late in the first half, and added three assists. Connor Pendergast made 16 saves for the Dragons (8-1).

“I’m extremely excited for us as a program,” said Glover, who started coaching at Wiscasset in 1993 and took over the Brunswick program in 1998, leading the Dragons to nine state finals, winning four titles. “It’s a great feeling to see all the alumni walking around here tonight. I’ve been very blessed to be involved in lacrosse and very blessed in my career.”

The Yachtsmen didn’t make it easy. Iyendae St. Louis scored the first goal, then added another late in the first quarter for a 4-3 lead. Brunswick pulled even on an unassisted goal from Jacob Belanger, but two goals by Zach Derhak put Falmouth ahead 6-4 early in the second quarter.

Aiden Glover then sparked a four-goal surge to end the half, scoring while falling. After a turnover, Glover scored unassisted and with 5:40 to play in the half, scored again to put the Dragons ahead to stay.

“We weren’t going to lose this game,” Aiden Glover. “It was a big game for us.”

Down 8-6 at the half, Falmouth (6-4) got back within one when Macklin Williams scored 48 seconds into the third period, but Pendergast didn’t allow the Yachtsmen to get any closer, making nine second-half saves.

“I had a rough first half,” Pendergast said. “Bowdoin has great turf but it’s bouncy. I love the pressure. I feel like I play best under pressure.”

Goals from Glover, Finn Mitchell and Nate Girardin gave Brunswick breathing room and after the game, Don Glover was honored for his accomplishment.

“This is incredible,” said Aiden Glover. “He’s done an unbelievable job with our program. He’s a great guy and a cool dad. Lacrosse is something we’ve always done. It’s what we love to do.”

“Beating a team like Falmouth means so much,” Don Glover said. “Falmouth is an exceptional program with an incredible coach and great athletes. We knew we had to focus and play our best.”

Belanger and Mitchell each added two goals for the Dragons. Girardin, Nolan Lyne and Tyler Nadeau had one apiece.

Falmouth got four goals from St. Louis, two from Derhak, one apiece from Williams, Peter Alexander and Reilly Tucker, and 12 saves from A.J. Noyes, but lost for the fourth time in five games.

“Don’s like a father figure to me and one of my best friends, but I wish (his 300th win) wasn’t against us tonight,” said Yachtsmen Coach Dave Barton.

“(The loss) wasn’t an effort thing. It’s just stickwork, fundamentals. We’re just not good enough right now.”

