Police are responding to a motor vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Portland Friday morning.
The Maine Turnpike Authority is warning of major delays and advising northbound motorists to exit the highway at exit 44 or 45 in South Portland. By 11:10 a.m., all lanes had re-opened but delays remained.
No information was immediately available about injuries.
This story will be updated.
-
Business
Maine’s unemployment rate in April stays low and steady
-
Local & State
Crash causes backup on Maine Turnpike in Portland
-
News
Former Falmouth teacher claims she was fired for pumping breast milk
-
Nation & World
Trump plans to release thousands of migrants in two Democratic strongholds, Florida officials say
-
Local & State
Body recovered from Merrymeeting Bay identified as missing Wisconsin man