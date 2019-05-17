Police are responding to a motor vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Portland Friday morning.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is warning of major delays and advising northbound motorists to exit the highway at exit 44 or 45 in South Portland. By 11:10 a.m., all lanes had re-opened but delays remained.

No information was immediately available about injuries.

This story will be updated.

