ELLSWORTH — Police arrested a Newport woman and charged her with theft on May 16 after she allegedly embezzled $100,000 from the Hancock County Planning Commission (HCPC), according to a press release from the Ellsworth Police Department.

Sheri G. Walsh Photo courtesy of the Hancock County Jail

Sheri G. Walsh, 55, a former HCPC employee who has served various roles at the nonprofit, including interim executive director, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Class B and taken to Hancock County Jail.

Police received a report on May 5 from a commission representative who believed a former employee had been stealing money from a business account.

Police investigated ledgers, bank statements and reports and determined that $100,000 had gone missing between September 2017 and this April, according to a press release.

Because some of the money had come from the federal government, a special agent from the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, joined the investigation.

Walsh is due to appear in court on June 18.

 

