Billy Barnard singled home Griffin Buckley in the bottom of the seventh inning and Donnie Tocci pitched a no-hitter as the Bulldogs (5-5) beat the Stags (7-4) at Hadlock Field.

Tocci struck out five and walked none. He allowed three base runners – two on infield errors – and was aided by a pair of outstanding fielding plays.

Cheverus pitcher Jack Mullen allowed only four hits, struck out eight and issued one intentional walk. He retired 16 straight batters at one point.

SCARBOROUGH 8, FALMOUTH 3: Nolan Lamontagne collected three of Scarborough’s six hits, and the Red Storm (8-2) scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Yachtsmen (4-4) in Falmouth.

Scarborough took advantage of eight Falmouth errors.

Sam Manganello had two hits for Falmouth.

LAKE REGION 2, POLAND 1: Cody Allen struck out eight, scattered eight hits and hit an RBI single as the Lakers (6-4) defeated the Knights (2-10) in Naples.

Hayden Tremblay had a single and a double, and Mike Ross also hit a double for the Lakers.

Poland pitcher Brady Downing struck out nine and allowed just five hits.

Adrien Melanson and Colby Bell had three hits apiece for Poland.

YORK 8, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Shane Pidgeon hit a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning, and three pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Wildcats (10-2) rolled past the Seagulls (2-9) in York.

Jack Kelley pitched the first four innings, allowing both hits. Jake Sullivan tossed two innings, and Camden Cummings closed it out in the seventh.

Sullivan and Riley Johnston each hit an RBI single during the fifth-inning outburst that made it 8-0.

OCEANSIDE 5, WINSLOW 2: Ben Ripley hit a two-run single to highlight a four-run second inning, and Jonah Carlson pitched a five-hitter as the Mariners (3-9) beat the Black Raiders (3-7) in Rockland.

Ben Ripley finished with two hits for Oceanside, which added a run in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead.

Cody Ivey doubled for Winslow.

YARMOUTH 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Aiden Hickey hit a two-run double in a six-run first inning as the Clippers (5-5) sailed past the Patriots (2-7) in a five-inning game in Gray.

Yarmouth scored all its runs in the first three innings. John Romano and Aaron Belesca each had three hits.

Jacob Gautreau struck out five over four innings to earn the win.

Cooper Winslow recorded two hits for the Patriots.

OXFORD HILLS 12, SKOWHEGAN 2: Caden Truman had three RBI to lead the Vikings (12-0) to a five-inning win over the Indians (4-8) in Paris.

Colton Carson pitched a two-hitter for the Vikings. Ethan Cutler drove in two runs, and Wyatt Williamson had two hits.

Skowhegan scored its runs in the third inning with the help of two errors.

MARANACOOK 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: The Black Bears (11-1) broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth en route to a win over the Saints (4-6) in Auburn.

Duncan Rogers and winning pitcher Hunter Glowa delivered run-scoring singles in the sixth, and Jay Lauter added an RBI double in the seventh. Lauter also earned the save.

St. Dom’s mustered only three hits.

MESSALONSKEE 5, LAWRENCE 2: Dylan Cunningham drove in two runs and Andrew Mayo scored twice as the Eagles (8-4) defeated the Bulldogs (6-6) in Fairfield.

Mayo and Jake Perry had two hits apiece for Messalonskee. Evan DeMott picked up the win on the mound.

LACROSSE

BONNY EAGLE 23, SANFORD 0: Griffin Madore scored four goals, and Alex Dyer, Dylan Cobbett and Chris Roberts contributed three goals apiece as the Scots (7-1) stormed past the Spartans (0-8) at Standish.

Maxwell Zygadio, Johnathan Merrill, Tyler Williams and Nikolas Klein added two goals apiece. Trent Nevells and Wyatt Blanchette also scored.

THORNTON ACADEMY 19, CHEVERUS 1: Thomas Levasseur recorded five goals and two assists to lead the Golden Trojans (6-1) to a win over the Stags (1-7) in Saco.

Sammy Edborg and Preston Briggs each scored three goals, and Anthony Bracamonte and Julien BaileyCottle chipped in with two apiece.

MARSHWOOD 22, MORSE 6: Henry Honkonen and Sean McGuire scored six goals apiece, and Cooper Ross added four goals as the Hawks (7-1) handled the Shipbuilders (2-6) at South Berwick.

Casey Cullen had five assists. Marshwood goalie Connor Hohn made 14 saves.

