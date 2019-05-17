ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to set a franchise record with his 10th playoff win this postseason, and the St. Louis Blues edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night to even the Western Conference finals at two games apiece.

Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for the Blues, giving Binnington all the scoring he needed.

Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 20 saves.

Game 5 is Sunday in San Jose.

Barbashev gave the Blues a quick lead when his shot deflected off of Gustav Nyquist’s stick and into the net just 35 seconds in. Alexander Steen’s hip check of Brent Burns behind the Sharks’ net created a turnover that led to Barbashev’s first career playoff goal.

There have been seven goals scored in the opening minute of playoff games this year, with three of them coming against San Jose – the most since the Boston Bruins allowed four during their Stanley Cup run in 2011.

The Blues needed just nine seconds to convert on a power play, as Bozak’s shot found its way through several skates and past Jones to make it 2-0 with 2:07 left in the first.

San Jose tilted the ice in its favor in the second period, but Binnington stopped all 11 shots the Sharks sent his way. Burns had the Sharks’ best chance, hitting the crossbar with about three minutes left in the period.

Hertl banged home a rebound off a slap shot by Burns on the Sharks’ second power play of the game at 6:48 of the third period to cut the Blues’ lead to 2-1. The goal snapped San Jose’s scoreless streak of 226 minutes, 48 seconds in Game 4s dating to last year’s postseason.

NOTES

RANGERS: John Davidson is going back to the organization he has been synonymous with for much of his hockey career.

Davidson, 66, was hired as team president of the Rangers, hours after leaving his post with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He returns to New York, where he spent parts of eight seasons as a Rangers goaltender and was a TV analyst for almost two decades.

Davidson leaves the Blue Jackets in a much better position than they were in when he took over as president of hockey operations seven years ago.

“The opportunity of rejoining the Rangers organization and returning home to New York, where my family and I have spent so many wonderful years, was one I simply could not pass up,” Davidson said.

“There was only one opportunity that I would’ve considered leaving for, and the one before me now is that opportunity.”

