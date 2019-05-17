BASEBALL

Adam Haseley lifted a two-run homer to left-center in the eighth inning Friday night, breaking a tie and lifting the Reading Fightin Phils (20-16) to a 3-1 victory over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs (12-25).

Mickey Moniak led off the inning with a single and scored ahead of Haseley to hand the Sea Dogs their seventh loss in the last eight games.

Luke Tendler’s homer to right in the top of the fourth gave Portland a 1-0 lead. Reading tied it in the bottom of the inning when Henri Lartigue singled home Luke Williams.

• The Sea Dogs received catcher Charlie Madden from Class A Lowell after catcher Jake Romanski was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF DISTANCE CLASSIC: Rachel Schneider of Sanford won the 5,000 meters and posted the fastest time in the world this year, running a personal-best of 15 minutes, 6.71 seconds Thursday night in Pasadena, California.

Schneider’s time was nine seconds faster than her previous best of 15:15.88 set last May. She became the first U.S. woman to achieve the qualifying standard for the 2020 Olympics.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Pello Bilbao won the seventh stage at L’Aquila, Italy, with a late attack while Valero Conti held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Bilbao was part of an early breakaway and accelerated uphill from a group of five riders with little time remaining in the undulating 115-mile stage from Vasto to L’Aquila.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Baltimore Ravens addressed two needs by signing free-agent linebacker Shane Ray and veteran receiver Michael Floyd.

Baltimore also signed free agent Pernell McPhee, an outside linebacker who played with the Ravens from 2011-14.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr., a retired NASCAR driver, will drive the pace car for the Indianapolis 500.

Earnhardt will drive the Corvette Grand Sport Official at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lead the 33 drivers to the green flag May 26.

TENNIS

ITALIAN OPEN: Rafael Nadal put away Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-0 and will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s semifinals in a rematch of Nadal’s loss in Madrid last week. The other semifinal has Diego Schwartzman, who beat Kei Nishikori for the first time in four tries, 6-4, 6-2, against top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Juan Martin del Potro.

On the women’s side, Karolina Pliskova rallied past former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 and will face qualifier Maria Sakkari, who rallied past Kristina Mladenovic, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0. Kiki Bertens, who won the Madrid Open last week, will face Johanna Konta, who beat Marketa Vondrousova, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

• Roger Federer and top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew before their quarterfinals because of injuries.

FRENCH OPEN: John Isner has pulled out of the event because of an injured left foot, ending his streak of 24 consecutive appearances at Grand Slam tournaments.

HORSE RACING

REMATCH PROPOSED: Gary West, the owner of Maximum Security, the horse that finished first in the Kentucky Derby before being disqualified, has offered up to $20 million to the owners of Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress if their horses finish ahead of his the next time they face off in a race this year, according to a press release from West’s spokesman.

The horses could meet July 20 in the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, which is where Maximum Security will parade before fans Saturday. But West said the invitation is open to any race at any track with all of the horses or individually.

– Staff and news reports

