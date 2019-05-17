There is no question that Tiger Woods is a great athlete. However, his love of money and fame have clouded his judgment as a black man, as to why President Trump has awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump, it seems to me, has used Mr. Woods to draw positive attention from African Americans, who usually vote for Democratic candidates.

It’s the same reason that President Trump’s older daughter traveled to Africa, helping black women with their problems.

President Trump is a master manipulator who makes his choices for his own benefit and hides his motivations.

John Golding

Westbrook

Share

< Previous

Next >