I thought dictatorship was eradicated in 1944-45. I’m afraid our great country is falling into that trap. We see indicators nearly every day.

Donald Trump has treated our former president with derision constantly, though Barack Obama treated him kindly on Inauguration Day.

It’s no wonder that Barbara Bush told biographer Susan Page last year that she was unsure whether she still considered herself to be a Republican.

It seems that the public should not be privy to Mr. Trump’s antics. We know how he feels toward dictators.

Am I the only person who fears for our country? God help us!

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

