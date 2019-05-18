BOSTON — Tyler White’s two-run double capped a five-run first inning, Josh Reddick hit a solo homer and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Saturday night for their 10th straight victory.

Michael Brantley had three hits and an RBI for Houston (31-15), which matched the best start in franchise history – along with the 2017 World Series winning team – after 46 games.

Christian Vazquez hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who had won six of eight.

The Astros can complete a three-game sweep Sunday when they send left-hander Wade Miley against Boston ace Chris Sale.

Josh James (1-0) got the victory with three innings of hitless relief after starter Corbin Martin went four innings, giving up three runs – two earned – in his second major league start.

Boston spot starter Hector Velazquez (1-3) retired just one batter, giving up five runs, three hits and two walks.

George Springer opened the game with a triple off the center-field wall, just over a leaping bid by Jackie Bradley Jr. Brantley made it 1-0 with a double over the head of right fielder Mookie Betts’ leap at the shorter bullpen wall before Reddick’s sacrifice fly.

Yuli Gurriel’s bloop single made it 3-0 and chased Velazquez. White then hit reliever Colten Brewer’s first pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double.

