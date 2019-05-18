Re: “Crowd protests suspect’s release on bail in Portland murder case” (May 14):

I have one question and one question only: Were the tables reversed and Isahak Muse had shot and killed Mark Cardilli Jr., would he be out on bail now, free to enjoy the comfort and support of his family while he awaited trial?

Naomi Mayer

Portland

