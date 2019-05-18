The Electoral College is somewhat complicated, and most people are not aware of its impact.

The easy way to think about it is this way: There are 3,113 counties in the USA. Donald Trump won 2,626 of them, and Hillary Clinton won 487.

Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million votes. In the five counties that encompass New York City (Bronx, Kings, Manhattan, Richmond and Queens), Clinton received about 1.5 million more votes than Trump (Trump won Richmond). Therefore, these five counties alone played a significant role in her winning the popular vote of the entire country.

These five counties comprise 305 miles. The USA is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles. When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those that cover a mere 305 square miles would and could sway the outcome of a national election!

Accept the Clinton loss and leave our vote alone.

Ann Roberts

Alfred

