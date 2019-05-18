Recent Press Herald articles regarding funding for the “deplorable” statewide road potholes indicate that contractor road repair estimates far exceed projections; i.e., there is not enough state money to fix the problem.
Now I read, in a Kennebunk newspaper, that Pasture Bridge, located on Emmons Road, is going to be repaired for the sum of $549,670, $200,000 of which will be provided by the Maine Department of Transportation under the Low Use/Redundant Bridge program.
My point: That old bridge still works and the area is rural. It seems like that $549,670 would be better spent on fixing potholes. That would well contribute to the road’s very serious problem.
John Lamade
retired Navy captain
Kennebunk
