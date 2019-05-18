Recent Press Herald articles regarding funding for the “deplorable” statewide road potholes indicate that contractor road repair estimates far exceed projections; i.e., there is not enough state money to fix the problem.

Now I read, in a Kennebunk newspaper, that Pasture Bridge, located on Emmons Road, is going to be repaired for the sum of $549,670, $200,000 of which will be provided by the Maine Department of Transportation under the Low Use/Redundant Bridge program.

Related Headlines

My point: That old bridge still works and the area is rural. It seems like that $549,670 would be better spent on fixing potholes. That would well contribute to the road’s very serious problem.

John Lamade

retired Navy captain

Kennebunk

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles