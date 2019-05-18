Portland police say they caught a man as he was committing a burglary at the Riverside Golf Course early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at the golf course on Riverside Street around 4 a.m., Lt. Robert Doherty said.

Police, with the assistance of a K9 officer named Dozer, tracked Joseph Earles, 53, of Portland across the course to a patch of woods about a mile away.

Earles was allegedly loading items from a building on the property into a car that was later determined to be stolen, Doherty said.

Earles was charged with burglary, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, he added.

