FRANKFURT, Germany — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for an early election after the resignation of his vice chancellor spelled an end to his governing coalition.

Vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned Saturday after two German publications showed video of him apparently offering government contracts to a purported Russian investor.

Kurz said he could not reach an agreement with the leadership of Strache’s anti-immigrant Freedom Party on carrying forward the coalition with his center-right People’s Party.

He also said a possible coalition with the Social Democrats would not permit the Austrian government to carry out its policies of limiting debt and taxes.

Share

< Previous

Next >