BOSTON — While the Boston Bruins are still hopeful Zdeno Chara will play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals, the team captain, who missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, did not practice Sunday morning at Warrior Arena.

The 42-year-old defenseman was on the ice with Steve Kampfer and skills coach Kim Brandvold before the 11 a.m. practice and did some drills and relatively light skating. His injury is undisclosed, but nothing about the workout indicated what the injury might be.

STANLEY CUP FINALS WHAT: Game 1 WHO: St. Louis or San Jose at Boston Bruins WHEN: 8 p.m. May 27 TELEVISION: NBC

The Bruins don’t play again until May 27 as they await the winner of the Western Conference finals between San Jose and St. Louis, so they can afford to be patient and cautious. By the time Game 1 begins, Chara will have had 13 days to get healthy.

“We’ve got a lot of time to make the absolute right decision and give him the proper time to get over something that’s been nagging him,” General Manager Don Sweeney said Saturday. “We’ll cross our fingers that that will be the case, but we’re confident it will be.”

Chara was a surprise scratch for Game 4 but joined his teammates on the ice in uniform for the Prince of Wales Trophy presentation.

Kevan Miller, who has been out for the entire playoffs because of an injury, and Chris Wagner, who suffered an arm injury in Game 3 vs. Carolina, also remain out.

“We’ve got some time to continue to evaluate where guys will be. I don’t expect Kevan … to be ready to play,” Sweeney said. “And I would be very surprised if Chris (Wagner) is ready to play, but we’ll wait and see where that goes.”

