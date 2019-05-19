PRESQUE ISLE — The thunder in the skies over northern Maine harkens to another era: World War II.
Ten to 12 vintage C-47 aircraft made a stop for a meet-and-greet Sunday in Presque Isle before continuing on to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Presque Isle International Airport Director Scott Wardwell said it’s likely the largest number of C-47s since World War II to convene in Presque Isle, which was the last U.S. stop for many allied aircraft flying to the European theater.
The Douglas C-47 was a military transport aircraft that was used extensively by the allies. They transported troops and cargo.
The anniversary of the allied invasion of France, called D-Day, is on June 6.
-
Local & State
Maine hopes to avoid pot pitfalls during legalization push
-
Local & State
Vintage aircraft flying to D-Day commemoration make a stop in Maine
-
Local & State
Maine will get over $23 million for clean water projects
-
Arts & Entertainment
Eurovision Song Contest scolds Madonna for flag display
-
Sports
USM baseball romps, 16-4, to force NCAA regional final