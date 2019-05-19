A fire that started in a first-floor kitchen of an apartment building on Sherwood Street early Sunday morning displaced about a dozen tenants.

Capt. Dave Nichols, spokesman for the Portland Fire Department said the fire at 87 Sherwood St. was reported just before 1 a.m.

Fire department crews spent several hours battling the fire inside the three-story building. All of the tenants escaped and were not injured.

The cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, remains under investigation, Nichols said. Nichols said the structure will need major repairs before it can be occupied.

The owner of the building told News Center Maine (WCSH-TV) that he is working with the American Red Cross to help tenants find temporary housing.

He also told the Portland TV station that one of the tenants, a University of New England student, who graduated Saturday, lost most of their belongings in the fire.

Sherwood Street is located off Veranda Street, near Interstate 295 and Tukey’s Bridge.

