Scarborough Marsh, Eastern Trail
130 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, (207) 284-9260, easterntrail.org
This flat, 8.4-mile section of the Eastern Trail from Scarborough to Saco offers views of a 2,700-acre saltwater marsh. The trail is bike, stroller and dog-friendly.
33 Elmwood
33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook, (207) 536-7061, 33elmwood.com
Bowling, bocce and cornhole games plus a family-friendly restaurant with pub fare.
Smiling Hill Farm
781 County Road (Route 22), Westbrook, (207) 775-4818, smilinghill.com
Family farm with farm animals, an outdoor play space, and a dairy store with ice cream and farm fresh products.
Fort Williams Park
1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, (207) 799-2868, fortwilliams.org
A cliff walk leads to the much-photographed Portland Head Light, but the park also offers a Children’s Garden with climbing structures and natural wonders to explore.
Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine
142 Free St., Portland, (207) 828-1234, kitetails.org
An interactive exhibit space that features educational events and plays performed by local children. There’s also a toddler park designed for kids ages 3 and under.
Greenlight Studio
49 Dartmouth St., Portland, (207) 899-1900, greenlight-studio.com
Open concept indoor play space with a cafe for grownups to enjoy while they watch their kids.
Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum
58 Fore St., Building 6, Portland, (207) 828-0814, mainenarrowgauge.org
Families can explore inside historic rail cars and experience a three-mile narrow gauge train ride along Casco Bay.
Portland Sea Dogs
Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., (207) 874-9300, seadogs.com
Minor League baseball with plenty of on-field antics from the mascot, Slugger the Sea Dog. Families will love the games between innings and the picnic pavilion.
Happy Wheels Skate Center
331 Warren Ave., Portland, (207) 797-8207, happywheelsme.com
Kids and adults can roller skate or rollerblade at this delightfully old-school rink.
Pineland Farms
15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, (207) 650-3031, pinelandfarms.org
This sprawling farm is a great resource for young families looking for fun with education-based activities, including ice cream making and salsa making. Families can also visit the farmyard or enjoy a weekly story hour. There are trails and gardens to explore, and for older kids, disc golf, bocce and tennis.
Maine Wildlife Park
56 Game Farm Road (Route 26), Gray, (207) 657-4977, maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park
Little ones love seeing rescued animals up close, including black bears, mountain lions and eagles. Parents enjoy the lovely tree-lined trails and gardens. There’s a convenient picnic area and snack bar for breaks between seeing the sights. The park also hosts special events throughout the season.
Schoolhouse Performing Arts Center
16 Richville Road, Standish, (207) 642-3743, schoolhousearts.org
Community theater with shows including “Shrek Junior,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Winnie the Pooh Kids.”
Seacoast Adventure
930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, (207) 892-5952, seacoastadventure.com
If your family ranges in age, this adventure park is a great option. Play mini golf, ride go-carts or go tubing in warm weather. You’ll also find a ropes course in the trees and a water park.
Sebago Lake State Park
11 Park Access Road, Casco, (207) 693-6231, maine.gov/sebagolake
This shaded park has everything you need for a full day with family. There’s a playground for little ones, a snack bar, picnic tables and grills for cookouts. When the weather warms, enjoy a sandy beach and lake swimming. There are also campsites if you want to spend more time.
The Songo River Queen II
Route 302/The Causeway, 841 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, (207) 693-6861, songoriverqueen.net
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, families can board this classic Mississippi Paddle Wheeler for a one- to two-hour ride along Long Lake.
Steamboat Landing Mini Golf
Route 114, Naples, (207) 693-6782, steamboatlandingminigolf.com
This shaded, Maine-themed mini golf course has delighted families for more than 30 years. Opens Memorial Day weekend.
Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre
383 Portland Road, Bridgton, (207) 647-8666
Try a unique family movie experience at this classic drive-in. Throughout the summer the theatre also hosts a weekly retro film series. Hit the ATM beforehand because this is a cash only venue.
— JENNIFER HAZARD, AUTHOR OF “THE MAINE PLAY BOOK”
