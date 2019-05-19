While many of the youth ball programs offered by municipal departments of recreation are restricted to residents, many other programs are open to the public, including Lewiston & Auburn Recreation Departments Wednesdays in the Park performances each Wednesday morning, and the Summer Fun & Films program coordinated by the Lewiston Police Department.

If you’re looking for indoor activities, the Ingersoll Turf Facility in Auburn is a favorite spot.

Public events listings are available on most municipal department of recreation websites, so check them out if you’re looking for something to do.

