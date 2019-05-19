Maine game wardens said they were able to locate 63-year-old Gregory Schaefer, who became lost Saturday while looking for shed moose antlers just northeast of the village of Kokadjo, near Seventh Roach Pond in Piscataquis County.

About an hour before darkness fell, wardens located the Newcastle man on the shore of 7th Roach Pond, according to spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald.

Friends contacted the Maine Warden Service around 3 p.m. after being unable to locate the Lincoln County man, MacDonald said in a news release.

Seven wardens conducted a ground search while Game Warden pilot Jeff Spencer searched the area by air. Wardens found Schaefer after hearing him shout for help from a distance.

Game wardens fired three shots with a firearm to get his attention. Schaefer responded by continuing to shout. Wardens used a canoe to traverse the pond and reach Schaefer.

Schaefer was able to hike out of the woods, about three-tenths of a mile, before being reunited with his wife. He had been staying at a camp on First Roach Pond with friends and family.

Kokadjo is a hunting and fishing recreation area located east of Moosehead Lake.

