The old cow barn in Berwick reverts to its best use when Hackmatack Playhouse opens June 14 with “Always … Patsy Cline.” The season also includes “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” opening July 3; the musical “Mamma Mia,” opening July 24; and “Peter the Starcatcher,” opening Aug. 14. All four shows are new to Hackmatack. For information, visit hackmatack.org.

PortFringe, the non-juried theater festival that rewards the edgy, imaginative and weird, is back for its sixth season June 13-22, with dozens of performances across Portland. Details about who is performing where and when weren’t posted last week, but whenever you go, it’s sure to be vibrant, fun and exciting. portfringe.com

Fenix Theatre Company returns to Deering Oaks Park in Portland for its 12th summer with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” July 18-Aug. 10. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Fenix’s new artistic director Peter Brown. He directed the play for Fenix in 2009. fenixtheatre.com

